Cohen Cecil, 1, of Botkins, son of Brooke and Channing Cecil, takes a brake from his families Christmas themed photo shoot to look down at the water flowing under the Davis Bridge in Tawawa Park Sunday, Nov. 26.

Cohen Cecil, 1, of Botkins, son of Brooke and Channing Cecil, takes a brake from his families Christmas themed photo shoot to look down at the water flowing under the Davis Bridge in Tawawa Park Sunday, Nov. 26. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN112717KidBridge.jpg Cohen Cecil, 1, of Botkins, son of Brooke and Channing Cecil, takes a brake from his families Christmas themed photo shoot to look down at the water flowing under the Davis Bridge in Tawawa Park Sunday, Nov. 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News