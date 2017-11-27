125 Years

November 27, 1892

There was a city air about Sidney this morning that not everyone noticed. A great many business houses did not open until the city hours for that purpose – 8 o’clock. This speaks of growing prosperity, and the lack of necessity of doing business before breakfast. It was also as dark as it is in a city, and the early clerks were obliged to refer to the maligned gas.

———

Twenty-two of Sidney’s crack pedro players will go to Piqua tomorrow evening for the purpose of getting the best end of a score in that game against the same number of players of the Border City. They will be entertained at the Hotel Plaza.

———

The six Shelby county deer hunters, who went to Dunbar, Wisc., a month ago, returned on Wednesday night. They killed 18 deer despite the fact they were unable to hunt after the 17th of the month, the weather being bad.

100 Years

November 27, 1917

At the meeting of city council last evening, Councilman Baker reported on a conference between a special committee of council and officials of the Big Four and Western Ohio railways relative to the Main avenue crossing. He reported the Western Ohio had refused to agree to any plan whereby that railway would be forced to go under the railroad at this point. He suggested the city go under the railroad at this point. He suggested the city go under the railroad without the Western Ohio agreeing to it, that the center of the street be abandoned and that an underhead driveway be made on each side of the Western Ohio tracks. The city solicitor is to investigate the matter and report back to council at its next meeting.

———

Sidney must employ more thorough-going measures to check the spread of smallpox that has been employed up to the present time according to a communication received today from the State Department of Health in Columbus. Lack of compulsory vaccination of children and imperfect quarantine regulations were cited in the order.

———

Allen Whited and family will move to Troy tomorrow, where Mr. Whited, who has been with the Wagner Park Nursery Co. for the past 10 years, has accepted another position.

75 Years

November 27, 1942

The first test mobilization of the Sidney civilian defense corps was pronounced a success today by Commander A.N. Hemmert, following the calling to post of more than 300 members of the corps last night. Practically every division of the corps was placed on the alert in the initial test, with indications that every post was manned within minutes after the warning was sounded. They remained on duty until the “all clear” was sounded about 35 minutes later.

———

An auto-bicycle collision at the intersection of West avenue and Poplar street at 7:45 p.m. last night added a touch of realism to the civilian defense mobilization. Nelson Jung, 525 Rauth street, was the driver of the car that struck Richard Wolfe, 16, 623 Linden avenue, a Western Union messenger boy, as both were making a turn at the intersection. Given first aid treatment at the fire department, the boy was removed to the hospital in an ambulance summoned from the civilian defense control center. He was dismissed after receiving emergency treatment.

50 Years

November 27, 1967

Another wild deer figured in a one-car accident at 2:45 a.m. Sunday, about a mile east of Fort Loramie on Fort Loramie-Swanders road. The animal was killed. The driver, Wilferd Hoying, 35, of R.R. 2, Anna, was eastbound when the animal was hit while crossing in front of the car. Damage estimated at $125 was caused to the car’s front.

———

Gary Cromes and Howard Ailes engaged in bird-to-bird duel, for positions in the race for the traveling trophy, as well as the bi-monthly award, during the Shelby County Fish and Game Association’s trapshoot at its premises on Sunday. The two gunners deadlocked at 42 birds apiece, to lead in the traveling trophy program. And in the 50-bird highlight for the bi-monthly award, Gary and Howard again were deadlocked at 47. In the 20-bird shoot-off, Gary scored 19 out of 20, while Howard broke 18 out of the same number, with the trophy going to Gary.

———

DEGRAFF – One hundred and fifty members and visitors of Constance Chapter No. 78, O.E.S. attended the annual officer installation ceremony on Saturday evening Nov. 18. Mrs. Rebeca Taylor was installed as worthy matron and Harry Tully as worthy patron by Mrs. Paul Jenkins installing officer and Mrs. W.H. Dachenbach assistant.

25 Years

November 27, 1992

There is a new business owner in town. John Westerheide has purchased Milligan Construction, Inc. The transaction was closed recently. Milligan Construction is owned by Sidney Sand and Gravel, Inc. The excavation business began in 1920 as the Elsass and Meyer firm. John Westerheide joined Milligan Construction in 1987.

———

The Sidney First United Methodist Church will have a new addition. Plans are being finalized to build an 18,500 square foot addition to the Church building. The estimated cost is $1,300,000. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 14, 1993. Gene Elsass is the chairperson of the drive. A needs assessment was completed in December 1997 and plans were finalized after that time. The current pastor is Dr. Carl Wiley.

———

The Tri-County Community Action Commission recently voted to end the Headstart program. Key in that vote were Shelby County representatives Bill Leighty, Tom Zimpfer, Frank Neville, David Clarkson and James Abbott. The Shelby County participants noted that the Federal Department of Health and Human Services filed a long list of non-compliance issues against Tri-County last summer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

