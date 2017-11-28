Firehouse Subs to open here Monday

SIDNEY — Firehouse Subs has announced the soft opening of its first location in Sidney, 2032 W. Michigan St., under the ownership of husband and wife, Tom and Becky Martin, of Sidney, will be Dec. 4.

Firehouse Subs serves premium meats and cheeses steamed and piled on toasted sub rolls. The chain was recently named No. 1 Overall Brand by Technomic’s Chain Restaurant Consumers’ Choice Awards. In addition to its signature subs, the restaurant offers a variety of catering options from sandwich and dessert platters to salads and snacks.

As a restaurant industry veteran and first-time restaurant owner, Tom, along with Becky as general manager, knew they wanted to invest in a company dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve. After exploring their options, they were thrilled to discover Firehouse Subs.

“We joined the Firehouse Subs family not only because we love the food, but more importantly because we align with the brand’s family values and appreciate the importance they place on giving back to the community. We couldn’t ask for a better place to open our first restaurant than our hometown of Sidney, or a more perfect brand to invest with and grow,” Becky said.

Tom and Becky are dedicated to continuing Firehouse Subs’ commitment to helping public safety organizations through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has donated more than $1.4 million in grants in the state of Ohio.

The Sidney Firehouse Subs restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Firehouse of America will donate 0.13 percent of purchases through Dec. 31 at all U.S. Firehouse Subs locations to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This percentage will result in a minimum donation of $1 million.

This is the second Firehouse Subs restaurant for the Martins, who also own one in Cincinnati.

Firehouse Subs offers small, medium and large, hot, specialty subs. Additionally, each restaurant offers an assortment of more than 50 complimentary hot sauces.

Founded by former firefighting brothers, the chain’s new restaurant in Sidney reflects the founding family’s decades of fire and police service. It boasts a custom, hand-painted mural by Joe Puskas depicting the Sidney Fire Department engine, alongside Lt. Jason Truesdale, and Becky in front of the monumental Big Four Bridge of Shelby County with the lush woodlands in the distance. Since the opening of the first Firehouse Subs in 1994, Puskas and his team have painted more than 1,095 murals from his studio at Firehouse Subs headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida.

A touch-screen-operated Coca-Cola Freestyle fountain is available in every restaurant and offers more than 120 sparkling and still beverage brands with more than 70 regular and low-calorie options.

The Firehouse Rewards digital loyalty program will offer guests an opportunity to earn and redeem points for each restaurant visit through a smartphone app. Once registered, guests can order in-app and access recent orders, redeem points for free items and receive exclusive offers, such as a free medium sub on their birthday, and more. The free app is available on Google Play and in the App Store.

In 2005, Firehouse Subs created the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first responders and public safety organizations.​ Many first responders make do with older equipment and have limited or no access to needed resources. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $29.5 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the nonprofit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bills to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the foundation.

Sidney Firehouse Subs owner Tom Martin, upper left, of Sidney, gets help from his kids, Monday, Nov. 28, in holding up a hand painted mural where it will be mounted and framed on the wall of what will be a new Firehouse Subs located in the Kroger strip mall. The kids, left to right, are Bobby Martin, 10, Brandon Martin, 10, and Isebelle, 14, all of Sidney, all also children of Becky Martin. The painting depicts Sidney Fire Department’s Lt. Jason Truesdale showing Becky Martin the Big Four Bridge and the Sidney Fire Department’s Quint 1 firetruck. Truesdale took Martin around Sidney to take pictures for subject material for the mural. The Martins sent a photo of the Quint 1 and the Big Four Bridge to the Firehouse Subs headquarters in Florida where a staff painter painted the mural using the photos. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN112917FireSubs-copy10.jpg Sidney Firehouse Subs owner Tom Martin, upper left, of Sidney, gets help from his kids, Monday, Nov. 28, in holding up a hand painted mural where it will be mounted and framed on the wall of what will be a new Firehouse Subs located in the Kroger strip mall. The kids, left to right, are Bobby Martin, 10, Brandon Martin, 10, and Isebelle, 14, all of Sidney, all also children of Becky Martin. The painting depicts Sidney Fire Department’s Lt. Jason Truesdale showing Becky Martin the Big Four Bridge and the Sidney Fire Department’s Quint 1 firetruck. Truesdale took Martin around Sidney to take pictures for subject material for the mural. The Martins sent a photo of the Quint 1 and the Big Four Bridge to the Firehouse Subs headquarters in Florida where a staff painter painted the mural using the photos. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Restaurant is second in chain for Sidney franchisees