Crash ends high speed chase

SIDNEY — A high speed chase that began in Wapakoneta, Monday afternoon, Nov. 27, ended in a crash in Sidney and resulted in the arrest of two Celina residents and a man from St. Marys.

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon said in a release Tuesday that an Auglaize County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol at approximately 3:35 p.m., noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of Ashland Avenue in Wapakoneta and saw people running around outside the vehicle. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle sped away going west.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and two of the three occupants got out and were taken into custody. The driver began to exit the vehicle but then re-entered the vehicle and sped away. Deputies pursued as the car raced into Shelby County, reaching speeds or more than 100 miles per hour.

Due to the suspect’s reckless driving, high speeds, running stop signs at dangerous intersections, and at one point driving east in the west bound lane of U.S. Route 33, the pursuit was terminated by the Auglaize County deputies, the release said. That means that the deputies turned off their sirens and flashing red lights. They continued to follow the suspect.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly at high speeds, resulting in multiple calls to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and the Sidney Police Department, according to the release. At the intersection of Broadway Street and Russell Road, in Sidney, the fleeing car crashed into another vehicle, spun out of control and hit a tree on the Sidney Moose Lodge property, Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart told the Sidney Daily News. Solomon’s release said the car was not being pursued when it crashed and that the driver was taken into custody by Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and Sidney police.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash and transported to Wilson Hospital in Sidney. After treatment, he was taken to the Auglaize County Jail for an outstanding warrant and for fleeing and eluding. The driver, identified as Scott McDonley, 33, of Celina, remained incarcerated, Tuesday.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kaylea Beougher, 32, of Celina, and Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of St. Marys. Beougher was arrested for obstructing official business and Hanjora for a probation violation from Van Wert County. Hanjora was transported to the Van Wert County jail and Beougher remains in the Auglaize County jail.

The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.

