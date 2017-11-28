Commissioners award bid for Fair Haven addition

SIDNEY — Shelby County commissioners named Thomas & Marker Construction, of Bellefontaine, the general contractor for the construction of an addition and renovations to the Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

The action was taken during their regular session, Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The firm won the contract with a bid of $11,212,000. Three other firms had submitted proposals: Ferguson Construction Co., of Sidney, bid $12,111,000. IMS Contracting, of Escanaba, Michigan, bid $13 million. Monarch Construction, of Cincinnati, bid $12,240,000.

The architectural design of the addition has been created by Freytag & Associates Inc., of Sidney, who will work with the contractors to complete the construction. It will give Fair Haven 66 new private rooms and eight new companion suites and include renovations that will create 20 private rooms with shared bathrooms and four companion suites in a relocated memory unit, updated dining facilities and three secure courtyards.

The project has been in discussion for more than two years. One of the oldest wings, which is currently unoccupied, will be demolished and replaced with the contemporary addition. ‏The current Arbor Hall will be renovated, and the current memory care wing, the other oldest wing of the facility, will be closed.

“This project is so important to Fair Haven’s future. This investment will help our county home remain competitive in the ever-changing field of long-term care,” said Fair Haven Executive Director Anita Miller in September.

Work is expected to begin in early spring and take about a year to complete.

In other recent meetings, the commissioners:

• Adopted a resolution fixing sewer district rates to be effective beginning Dec. 1.

• Approved the annexation of 12.109 acres in McLean Township by the village of Minster.

• Approved the vacation of a portion of county Road 210 and of county Road 209, both in McLean Township.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.