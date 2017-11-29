125 Years

November 29, 1892

Last Saturday, Nov. 26, was the 40th anniversary of the running of the first train over what was then called the Bellefontaine and Indianapolis railroad, now the Big Four (New York Central).

———

Stahl and Buchanan commenced moving their stock of drugs into the new Amos building on the south side of the square today.

———

Miss Louisa Altenbach and Charles Wyman have taken positions at Thedieck’s store.

———

The Underwood Whip Co. will at once erect a one-story frame building, 28 by 70 feet, on the north end of the grounds to be used by the Star Finishing Co., of Dayton, for the manufacture of wood fillers and varnish. The filler is a composition applied to whips prior to their finishing. The new department will give employment to about 25 persons, making the number employed by the company over 100. To fill present orders, the whip company next week will start running day and night.

100 Years

November 29, 1917

The shortage of sugar and delivery system were the principal matter discussed when the Food Commission of grocers in the city and county met last evening. Attention was called to the fact that there is practically no sugar in the city at all as a result of local residents buying up what was available. State officials will be asked to see what can be done about the situation.

———

Lisle Hopkins and Bladen Marshall have enlisted in the Signal Corps of the U.S. Navy, having passed the examination at Cincinnati this week. They expect to leave net week for Chicago for training at Great Lakes.

———

Mrs. J.D. Barnes has been appointed Shelby county chairman of the project to raise funds for the construction of guest houses at Camp Sherman. The women of Ohio are being asked to contribute $10 for each man in camp. At the present time, Shelby county has 142 men at Camp Sherman. Mrs. W.A. Graham is vice chairman; Mrs. W.T. Amos, secretary, and Miss Ida Wilson, treasurer.

75 Years

November 29, 1942

Twenty Shelby county young men left Sidney today and four more will leave Saturday for active service in the U.S. Army following completion of their furloughs.

———

Nearly 200 guests, parents and friends of the Future Farmers and Future Homemakers of the Anna High school were present for the annual banquet held at the school last evening. J.F. Barnett, president of the Northwestern School of Commerce, Lima, was the guest speaker for the affair, during which an honorary FFA degree was conferred upon Marvin Sollman.

———

Mrs. August Brockreide was elected president of the King’s Daughter Circle of St. Paul’s Church at the election of officers held as part of the annual dinner party last evening at the home of Mrs. Albert Wiessinger. Mrs. Harold Gibbs was named vice president; Mrs. M.E. Kuck, secretary, and Mrs. Mildred Boyer, treasurer.

50 Years

November 29, 1967

Members of the Shelby County Memorial Hospital Association at their 37th annual meeting Monday evening heard reports covering operations at Wilson Memorial Hospital during the past year and elected four members to the board of trustees. Named as new members of the board for three-year terms were Virgil Kattau, 1801 Port Jefferson road, controller at Stolle Corp., and James Kerg, South Main avenue, controller at Copeland Refrigeration Corp. Re-elected, also for three-year terms, were Frank Marshall, 1531 Beck drive, and William Hoewischer, R.R. 4, Sidney. Kattau and Kerg will replace Lowell Fowbie, completing his third term on the board, and Harold Harris, rounding out two terms.

———

Hobart E. Sarver, 49, of 612 Chestnut avenue, was receiving treatment in the Wilson Memorial Hospital emergency room at noon for an accidental gunshot wound. The incident occurred in Plattsville at his parents’ former home for which he is executor of the estate. He was wounded when a .32 caliber revolver he thought entirely unloaded went off. He was removed to the hospital by the Sidney fire department rescue truck for treatment of the puncture wound which went entirely through the side, firemen said.

———

Aboard the aircraft carrier USS America, now at Norfolk, Va., is Carl Kempfer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Kempfer of R.R. 1, Anna. A 1965 graduate of Botkins high school, Kempfer has a naval rating of communications electrician fireman.

25 Years

November 29, 1992

A local business leader will be retiring. Richard L. Pope will be stepping down as president of the Stolle Corporation. The 55-year-old Pope has been with Stolle for 38 years. He began with the company in 1966 when Ralph Stolle moved their company offices to Sidney.

———

There are a couple of Jackson Center items in the news. Robert Hodges is retiring. He has served 20½ years as an auxiliary police officer for the Village of Jackson Center. Hodges is 50 years old. He commented that my “common sense kept me alive.” The Elder Theater is 50 years old. Current owners Rodney and Rebecca Miller reported the theater first opened on November 19, 1942. The movie “Casablanca” was the first one played. They will repeat the movie on the 50th anniversary of the theater. Mr. and Mrs. Miller have put about $100,000 of improvements in the theater over the decade they have owned it.

———

Sidney High School students performed very well at the annual Ohio University American History Contest. Seniors Rob Strayer and Andrew Sundaresan both finished in the top 1% of all of the students in Ohio taking the test. One hundred eighteen students from Sidney took part in the examination. History teacher Jeff Neikirk finished third out of all of the Ohio history teachers taking the exam.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org