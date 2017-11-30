Community Christmas Dinner set for Dec. 9

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way’s Community Christmas Dinner will be Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civil Defense Building on the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

The dinner is free.

The committee coordinating the dinner will deliver meals to homebound adults who call in their reservations at 492-8074 by 4 p.m., Dec. 7. The person who will receive the meal, or that person’s caregiver, should be the one who calls in the reservation.

This will be the 36th annual Community Christmas Dinner. In the past, some 2,000 meals have been served, 400 of them having been delivered to shut-ins throughout the county.

This year’s dinner will be catered by the Spot and include turkey, gravy, grean beans, cranberry sauce, dressing, rolls, pies and cookies.

Volunteers from Temperance Lodge No. 73 Free and Accepted Masons, the Masonic lodge of Sidney, will make plenty of creamy mashed potatoes.

Anna Local Schools’ Jazz Band will play Christmas music during the event. Santa will be there to listen to children’s wish lists and distribute treats.

All patrons should enter the main gate of the fairgrounds along Highland Avenue. People can then park anywhere within the fairgrounds. Signs will direct people to the Civil Defense Building.

To volunteer to help during the dinner, call 492-2101. It takes more than 200 volunteers to make the annual event a success.