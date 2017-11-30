A Christmas study in white

An all white display in a Ron & Nita’s shop window has polar bears and arctic foxes next to white doves. The Sidney Daily News will run photos daily through Dec. 23 in the annual Countdown to Christmas. Readers are invited to submit ideas for holiday-themed photos for consideration. We may not be able to print every one we receive, but we will consider all submissions. Email location information to lgronneberg@aimmediamidwest.com or call 538-4820.

An all white display in a Ron & Nita’s shop window has polar bears and arctic foxes next to white doves. The Sidney Daily News will run photos daily through Dec. 23 in the annual Countdown to Christmas. Readers are invited to submit ideas for holiday-themed photos for consideration. We may not be able to print every one we receive, but we will consider all submissions. Email location information to lgronneberg@aimmediamidwest.com or call 538-4820. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN113017Bears.jpg An all white display in a Ron & Nita’s shop window has polar bears and arctic foxes next to white doves. The Sidney Daily News will run photos daily through Dec. 23 in the annual Countdown to Christmas. Readers are invited to submit ideas for holiday-themed photos for consideration. We may not be able to print every one we receive, but we will consider all submissions. Email location information to lgronneberg@aimmediamidwest.com or call 538-4820. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News