Zoning board chairman resigns

SIDNEY — The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals announced the resignation of Chairperson David Fleming, Monday.

Fleming had served on the board since 1998. No reason was given in his resignation letter, and the Sidney Daily News was unable to reach Fleming for a comment.

“I always tried to interpret the zoning code in the true spirit of which it was written, and base my decisions accordingly. … As a member of the ZBA, I understand it was not my place to legislate, but enforce and uphold the zoning code,” said Fleming’s resignation letter, in part.

In the letter, Fleming also thanked those who allowed him the opportunity to serve and the members with whom he served.

Thomas Ehler, the board’s vice chairperson, said he is not interested in the chairperson position, as he is already the Planning Commission chairperson. Community Services Director Barbara Dulworth said members should think about whom to name as board chairperson at the next meeting.

In other business, the board granted two presented requests.

A request by the owner of Flint’s TV, James Wildenhaus, was OK’d for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage of appliances at 202 N. Main Ave., in the courtsquare business district. Dulworth noted that in order for the permit to be granted, a set back variance must also be approved, because city code calls for a 20-foot set back from property lines for storage in the rear yard. The rear of the business does not have that much space, so the variance to the north was reduced to zero and to the south it was reduced to 13 feet.

The outdoor storage was approved with the conditions that appliances must be in an enclosed barrier at least 6 feet high, that they are not permitted to be in a powered area, that appliances may not be greater than 6 feet high or stacked, that storage is not permitted outside of the storage area, and the permit is to be reviewed by the board in one year.

Also approved by the board was a request by Grace Baptist Church for a variance to allow a 15-foot, front yard set back where 25 feet is the minimum allowed per section at 137 W. Edgewood St. in the family residence district. The church presented this same request more than a year ago when planning began for an auditorium addition and new entryway. The board asked if the church planned to complete the project within this next year. A church representative said the plan is to have it finished next year.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

