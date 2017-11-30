Mutual admiration

Fraternal Order of Police Gateway Lodge No. 138 members Rodney Robbins, front center, and Vic Elliot, bottom right, get a round of applause from SuperStar cheerleaders, left to right, back, Emma Weaver, of Troy, Alyssa Clason, of Sidney, and Sarah Snider, of Botkins, at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Monday, Nov. 27. The SuperStar cheerleaders performed a cheer after the FOP donated money to their program. The FOP has backed the YMCA SuperStar program for three years.

Fraternal Order of Police Gateway Lodge No. 138 members Rodney Robbins, front center, and Vic Elliot, bottom right, get a round of applause from SuperStar cheerleaders, left to right, back, Emma Weaver, of Troy, Alyssa Clason, of Sidney, and Sarah Snider, of Botkins, at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Monday, Nov. 27. The SuperStar cheerleaders performed a cheer after the FOP donated money to their program. The FOP has backed the YMCA SuperStar program for three years. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN113017SuperStar.jpg Fraternal Order of Police Gateway Lodge No. 138 members Rodney Robbins, front center, and Vic Elliot, bottom right, get a round of applause from SuperStar cheerleaders, left to right, back, Emma Weaver, of Troy, Alyssa Clason, of Sidney, and Sarah Snider, of Botkins, at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Monday, Nov. 27. The SuperStar cheerleaders performed a cheer after the FOP donated money to their program. The FOP has backed the YMCA SuperStar program for three years. Sidney Daily News | Amy Chupp