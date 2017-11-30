Posted on by

Mutual admiration

Fraternal Order of Police Gateway Lodge No. 138 members Rodney Robbins, front center, and Vic Elliot, bottom right, get a round of applause from SuperStar cheerleaders, left to right, back, Emma Weaver, of Troy, Alyssa Clason, of Sidney, and Sarah Snider, of Botkins, at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Monday, Nov. 27. The SuperStar cheerleaders performed a cheer after the FOP donated money to their program. The FOP has backed the YMCA SuperStar program for three years.


Sidney Daily News | Amy Chupp

