125 years ago

Friday, Dec. 1, 1892

A contract for carrying the mail to Uno in Turtle Creek Township was to have been let today. Uno is about five miles northwest of Sidney. The contract calls for two trips a week for two years. No bids were made for it and Uno doesn’t know how it will get its mail.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 1, 1917

Announcement by the War Department in Washington today of the arrival in France of the first national guard units gives the first official notice that an extensive troop movement has been accomplished despite hostile submarines, shortage of troop and supply ships and other obstacles, but without the loss of a man.

———

Four Shelby County youths leave tonight for the livestock show in Chicago, as the guests of the Shelby County Fair, having attained their free trips at the livestock judging contest at the fair. The group includes, Howard Kauffman, Clinton Township, the county winner; Paul McCorkle, Cynthian Township; George Graham, Salem Township, and George Symonds, Turtle Creek Township.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 1, 1942

Shelby County’s quota in the $9,000,000,000 victory loan campaign just launched by the U.S. Treasury department is $911,000 according to information received by Frank Amann, chairman of the county’s victory loan committee. The Treasury plans to raise this amount during the month of December.

———

Appointment of Arthur Jones, of Washington, D.C., as basketball coach at Sidney High School was announced today. He succeeds John Cheetwood who has joined the Navy Air Force. Jones was formerly one of the leading basketball mentors in Columbus.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 1, 1967

COLUMBUS – John Lantz, a quiet speaking mentor who lets his charges’ action on the field speak eloquently for him, was named today United Press International Class A high school, “Coach of the Year.” The Versailles Tigers have clawed their way to 29 straight triumphs over a three-season span.

———

RUSSIA – The Russia Knights of Columbus scored their third straight Tri-County League game Thursday night with a 93-72 win over Mendon Independent. Allie Cordonnier paced the Knights with 29 points, while Ken Voisard counted 21, with Tom Monnin and Jerry Borchers notching 12 each.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 1, 1992

LONDON (AP) – Germany’s plea that its European Community partners accept a greater share of the refugee burden was largely ignored at a community-wide meeting on the issue. But the interior minsters did agree Monday on a less humanitarian goal – to speed up expulsions of asylum-seekers whose claims are found to be illegitimate. More than 1 million people have fled the 9-month-old civil war in Bosnia and thousands more have left Third World and formerly Communist nations.

———

The newest Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers restaurant opens today in Anna. The restaurant hosted a group of local government and school district officials during a special event Monday evening, during which Wendy’s presented a check for $500 to the Anna Local School District.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

