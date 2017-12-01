New Bremen woman killed in crash

ST. MARYS — A New Bremen woman died Friday morning from injuries sustained in a two-car accident at the intersection of state Route 219 and state Route 364 south of St. Marys.

According to a report from the Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Sandra Vondenhuevel, 72, of New Bremen, was northbound on state Route 364 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of state Route 219. Her vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by Nancy Geier, 61, of Celina, who was eastbound on state Route 219. The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., Friday, Dec. 1.

Vondenhuevel, who troopers said was not wearing a safety belt, was transported to the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys, where she was pronounced dead. Geier, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the St. Marys Township Fire and EMS and St. Marys city EMS personnel. The crash remains under investigation.