Dog licenses now on sale

SIDNEY — Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning has announced that Shelby County dog licenses for 2018 are now on sale.

One-year, three-year and permanent licenses are available. The fee for a one-year license is $16; for a three-year license, $48; and for a permanent license, $160.

All dogs who have reached 3 months of age must be licensed. Owners have 30 days after acquiring a dog to get a license. Proceeds from license sales are used exclusively to fund the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

Three-year and permanent licenses can be purchased only at the Shelby County Auditor’s Office, 129 E. Court St. They are not refundable in theevent of the death of an animal or if a dog is passed to a new owner.

The last day to purchase renewal licenses is Jan. 31. If a license is purchased after that date, there is an additional fee of $16.

The fee for a kennel license is $80. If a kennel license is purchased after Jan. 31, it will cost $160. Kennel licenses are available only at the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 1100 Clem Road.

One-year and three-year licenses can be purchased online at www.shelbycountyauditors.com for additionals fee of $2.25 or $3.75, per license for one-year or three-year licenses, respectively. A fee of 50 cents per order will be assessed to cover postage and mailing supplies. They can be purchased at the auditor’s office and the animal shelter at no additional charge.

Licenses can be ordered by mail. Dog owners should enclose the appropriate fee and a self-addressed, stamped envelope and mail information including the owner’s name, address, phone number and the age, color and breed of dog to Shelby County Auditor, 129 E. Court St., Sidney, OH 45365.

One-year licenses can be purchased at a cost of $16.75 each from the following agents: Ace Hardware, 320 N. Main, Flinn Veterinary Clinic, 2240 Wapakoneta Ave., Lochard Inc., 903 Wapakoneta Ave., Tri-County Veterinary Service, 301 N. Kuther Road, and 4-Paws Grooming Salon, 428 N. Main Ave., all in Sidney; Anna Foods, 315 W. Main St. and Tri-County Veterinary Service, 16200 county Road 25A, both in Anna; Farmers Elevator, 3837 state Route 66, Houston; Fort Loramie Trading Post, 120 S. Main, Fort Loramie; Meyer’s Garage & Drive Thru, 6377 state Route 66, Newport; Napa Auto Parts, 211 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; PJ General Store, 105 W. Main St., Port Jefferson; Pasco Grocery, 5881 state Route 29, Pasco; and Trojan’s Den Pizza, 107 S. Main, Botkins.