On the agenda

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY – The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers, City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney.

The purpose of the special meeting is to swear in re-elected council members. Council will also enter into an executive session for the appointment of a public official. It is expected for council to adopt resolutions electing a mayor and vice mayor of the city of Sidney when they emerge from the session.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet for a work session, Monday, Dec. 4, at 6 p.m., in the Board of Education offices.

The board will heard a presentation by Clayton Westerbeck, principal of the Sidney Alternative School, accept a donation by the Troy Foundation and consider resignations and employment of employees.

Cynthian Township Trustees

NEWPORT — The Cynthian Township Trustees meeting, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 4, has been changed to Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. in the township hall in Newport.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY –The Sidney Records Commission will hold a special meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at 4 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room in City Hall.

The purpose of the meeting is for disposal of records of the municipal corporation and to review applications for one-time disposal of obsolete records and schedules of records retention and disposition submitted by municipal offices.