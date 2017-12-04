125 years

Monday, Dec. 4, 1892

It is the opinion of canal boatmen that the water in the channel was never so low as now. It is an every-trip affair to stall scores of times, and no boat has any hope of getting through Sidney without lodging for hours on numerous bars. The canal is made the dump of innumerous gutters and sewers and vast quantities of dirt are deposited in it. The effect is more manifest now than at any time. Furthermore, there has been no rain of consequence for six months.

———

The last brick in the construction of the splendid Robertson building was laid today at 10 o’clock. The work of this kind began in the latter part of July. The building at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Court Street is one of the most handsome in Shelby County, and the workmanship most creditable to the contractor.

100 years ago

Monday, Dec. 4, 1917

President Wilson today requested Congress to authorize a declaration of war against Austria-Hungary.

———

The supply of yarn ordered from Lake Division headquarters of the Red Cross at Cleveland several weeks ago arrived today. There is plenty of yarn for all – $400 worth. Knitters are needed. Persons willing to help knit may call Mrs. C.B. Orbinson or Mrs. Belle Davies or come to the Red Cross work room.

75 years ago

Monday, Dec. 4, 1942

William Trimpe, county civilian defense coordinator and chairman of the county salvage committee received word today that the county has qualified for a WPB pennant for the scrap collection efforts of its residents during September and October. The requirement for winning the pennant was the collection of 100 lbs. or more per capita. The 3,051,238 pounds of scrap collected here during the two months represented 117 ½ pounds per person.

50 years ago

Monday, Dec. 4, 1967

The one capturing the most attention is that Rodney (Buck) Blake Jr. may decide to become a Republican candidate in the primary election for nomination as county prosecutor. Friends, it was said, have suggested that he make the decision to try to follow in the footsteps of his father, Rodney Blake Sr., who served as prosecutor for 16 years, ending in 1957.

———

John Sargeant, officer in the Sidney Tool and Die, Inc., has been named chairman of 1968 Heart Sunday by Dr. John Kerrigan, president of the Shelby County Heart Association. The event will take place Feb. 25.

25 years ago

Monday, Dec. 4, 1992

Sketch: A Christmas greeting is included inside this brightly decorated package decked with holly. The artist is David Belt, an eighth grader at Bridgeview Middle School. Counting today, there are 21 shopping days left before Christmas.

———

Photo: Looking over an array of books that will be distributed to children in needy families as part of Charity League’s GLOW (Giving Love, Opportunity and Warmth) project are Kathy McDevitt, co-chairman of the project; Katie Roll, Stephanie Ward and Nancy Bodnar, a first grade teacher at Emerson School. Mrs. Bodnar was among 1,000 winners who received paperback books in the SeeSaw November Children’s Book Week Bonanza sponsored by Scholastic Book Clubs.

———

Nostalgia: Members of the World War II-era Sidney Draft Board confer during a meeting. Shown are Louis Marrs, Clem Fogt, Emerson Deam, Frank Smith, Jolene Bertsch and William Milligan. The board’s purpose was to review appeals of the military draft status of local men.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

