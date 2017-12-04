Church to host Breakfast with Santa

PLATTSVILLE — GreenView UCC in Plattsville will be hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. for kids from 1-year-old to 100-years-young. There will be a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa from 8 to 10 a.m. and activities for the kids such as coloring books and book readings. This event will be at The Center on Leatherwood Creek Road located across the road from the church.

GreenView is a small church with an attendance of about 50 on most Sundays though the church has a larger congregation membership. This year the congregation celebrated the 50th year in Plattsville as GreenView UCC. In August 2017, arson fires were set in the church. The fires were set on a few of the pews, the altar and the tables used for the bell choir. The paper used included some of the church’s bibles and hymnals. The smoke damage was so bad that everything in the church was covered in black soot and the items are either being cleaned or need to be replaced. The church did have insurance which will cover the majority of the cost but there are other costs that will not be covered.

The goal of this fundraiser is to raise enough money to cover the costs of items not fully covered by insurance. Members would like to raise enough money to purchase a security system.

Presale tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at Fairlawn Local School or B&B Ag-Vantages. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.