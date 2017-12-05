Sidney’s mayor, vice mayor reappointed

SIDNEY — Mayor Mike Barhorst and Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan were reappointed by council as Sidney’s mayor and vice mayor during a special Sidney City Council meeting on Monday.

Also during the meeting, City Council members Milligan, Darryl Thurber, Ed Hamaker and Steve Wagner, who were re-elected in November, were sworn-in by Sidney’s City Clerk Kari Egbert.

Milligan will continue to represent the 1st Ward; Thurber, 2nd Ward; Hamaker, 3rd Ward; and Wagner, 4th Ward, for the next four years.

Immediately following council members’ swearing-in ceremony, council retreated into an executive session for the appointment of a public official. When they emerged from the session, two resolutions were adopted appointing the mayor and vice mayor, followed by the swearing-in of each.

“I want to thank council for their confidence, and trust that the next two years will be wonderful years for the city of Sidney,” Barhorst said at the close of the meeting.

The mayor and the vice mayor are appointed by council every two years.

Council member Steve Wagner, representing the 4th ward, was sworn-in with his wife at his side by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being re-elected to council in November during a special Sidney City Council meeting, Monday. Council member Ed Hamaker, representing the 3rd ward, was sworn-in with his wife at his side by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being re-elected to council in November during a special Sidney City Council meeting, Monday. Council member Darryl Thurber, representing the 2nd ward, was sworn-in with his wife at his side by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being re-elected to council in November during a special Sidney City Council meeting, Monday. Mayor Mike Barhorst was sworn-in, with his wife at his side, by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed the mayor of Sidney during a special Sidney City Council meeting, Monday. Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan was sworn-in with her husband at her side by City Clerk Kari Egbert after being reappointed as the city's vice mayor during a special Sidney City Council meeting, Monday. She was also sworn-in as a council member, representing the 1st ward, on Monday.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

