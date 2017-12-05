Vehicle crashes into powerline

A vehicle struck a utility pole on Millcreek Road just before its intersection with Creekside Court at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5. Two people were in the vehicle. Both sustained minor injuries and were being transported by private vehicle to the hospital. The driver said they lost control after swerving to miss a deer. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash and was keeping people away from the crash until electricity could be shut-off to the utility pole.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News