A visit from Santa Claus

For the 78th year, the Sidney Rotary Club hosted a luncheon for Shelby County students for the holiday season Monday afternoon. Santa Claus delivered presents to each student in attendance. Sidney Middle School student Audrea Litton, 12, daughter of Amy and Jeff Litton, receives her present from Santa. The luncheon was held at Sidney First United Methodist Church and the women of the church prepared the lunch. Lehman Catholic High School’s Interact Club assisted at the luncheon.

Sidney Middle School student Jack Barker, 14, receives his present from Santa Claus Monday. Jack is the son of Jayson and Wendy Barker.

James Pleasant, 11, is all smiles as he receives his present from Santa Claus Monday. James, who attends Northwood Elementary School, is the son of William Pleasant.

Anna School student Allie Post, 13, of McCartyville, receives her present from Santa Claus at the Rotary Christmas party Monday. Allie is the daughter of Lucy and Don Post.