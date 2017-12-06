Match Day successful for local charities

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Match Day appears to have been successful for the thirteen participating charities and those who benefit from their services. While final totals have not been calculated, most charities exceeded or were very close to the $5,000 needed to receive the full match from Community Foundation resources. Gifts were being accepted until midnight last night and will be processed over the next few days.

“Thank you to everyone who donated to our match pool or to benefit a favorite charity. We are overwhelmed by the generosity and enthusiasm we witnessed throughout the Match Day event,” said Marian Spicer, executive director. “We appreciate the work each of the charities did to spread the word among their supporters, which was vitally important in generating gifts.”

Match Day was held Tuesday, Nov. 28, known in the U.S. as ‘Giving Tuesday.’ The event celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Community Foundation of Shelby County by giving away $65,000 to charities as a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $5,000 each. Participating organizations were selected because of having a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the foundation. Gifts received were not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead are being disbursed to the organization and will be put to work in the community.

Participating organizations were Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Operation Rebirth, Right to Life of Shelby County, S&H Products, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County United Way, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

Final award amounts will be announced at a celebration on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Amos Memorial Public Library Community Room.

“Even though Match Day has ended, the giving season has not,” said Jessica Fortkamp, donor relations director at the Community Foundation. “We encourage anyone who wants to give or whose favorite charities were not part of Match Day to make a gift to those charities soon. Many great organizations serve Shelby County and need support to continue their programs.”

The local foundation was established Nov. 17, 1952, and has grown to nearly $32 million in assets. It administers more than 160 charitable funds, including scholarship, donor advised, designated, organization and community granting funds.