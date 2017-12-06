Montgomery Gentry returns to Country Concert

FORT LORAMIE — The line-up is set for the main stage at Country Concert 2018. And it will be an emotional concert as Montgomery Gentry returns to the stage. Dates for the concert are July 5, 6 and 7, 2018.

Paul Barhorst, Country Concert president, said he is happy to welcome back Montgomery Gentry to Country Concert for the 10th time, though this year will be much different than those previous.

Montgomery Gentry was a country music duo consisting of vocalists Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry, both natives of Kentucky. However, Gentry passed away in a helicopter accident in September, leaving Montgomery to continue the band’s legacy solo.

“It will be an emotional show, for sure,” Barhorst said.

According to Barhorst, the concert’s line-up is based on fan favorites.

“We survey our fans every year to see who they most want to see,” he said. “We get thousands of responses each year.”

The 2018 headliners are Eric Church, Toby Keith, and Brad Paisley.

“(Church is) one of the hottest live acts out there right now,” Barhorst said. “(He’s) one of the top picks for the fans this year. His live show is unbelievable.”

Barhorst said this will be Keith’s seventh time headlining at County Concert since 1994. The last time he headlined was 2007.

“(Keith is) definitely a crowd favorite,” Barhorst said. “He’s a legend that (has covered) a couple generations now.”

According to the daily line-ups, which are available on the concert’s website, Keith will headline Thursday night, Paisley on Friday night, and Church on Saturday night.

Country Concert will also feature some of the genre’s newer musicians, including Luke Combs, a country artist out of Asheville, North Carolina.

“He sold out Troy’s Hobart Arena in two days,” Barhorst said. “That’s really unheard of for a new artist to do.”

Other up-and-coming artists on the line-up include Kane Brown, a singer-songwriter out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Lauren Alaina, runner-up on the tenth season of American Idol, from Rossville, Georgia.

Other performers will be added for performances on the saloon stage.

Tickets are now on sale for County Concert 2018, said Barhorst.

Barhorst said the early-bird tickets are currently available at “best buy” prices. To purchase tickets, and for more details about the event, visit www.countryconcert.com.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

