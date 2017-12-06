Presents for kids who need cheer

Small Town Boutique owner Abbey Goubeaux, left, of Minster, talks with customer Heidi Heuing, of Russia, during a holiday open house for the boutique, in Fort Loramie, Sunday, Dec. 3. Behind Goubeaux are baskets she is raffling off until the end of December. All the money raised from the raffle will go to buy toys for kids at the Dayton Children’s Hospital. Goubeaux got the idea for the raffle after her father was diagnosed with small cell aggressive lung cancer in June. Goubeaux hopes to personally deliver the presents to the kids at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Small Town Boutique owner Abbey Goubeaux, left, of Minster, talks with customer Heidi Heuing, of Russia, during a holiday open house for the boutique, in Fort Loramie, Sunday, Dec. 3. Behind Goubeaux are baskets she is raffling off until the end of December. All the money raised from the raffle will go to buy toys for kids at the Dayton Children’s Hospital. Goubeaux got the idea for the raffle after her father was diagnosed with small cell aggressive lung cancer in June. Goubeaux hopes to personally deliver the presents to the kids at Dayton Children’s Hospital. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120717CancerRaffle.jpg Small Town Boutique owner Abbey Goubeaux, left, of Minster, talks with customer Heidi Heuing, of Russia, during a holiday open house for the boutique, in Fort Loramie, Sunday, Dec. 3. Behind Goubeaux are baskets she is raffling off until the end of December. All the money raised from the raffle will go to buy toys for kids at the Dayton Children’s Hospital. Goubeaux got the idea for the raffle after her father was diagnosed with small cell aggressive lung cancer in June. Goubeaux hopes to personally deliver the presents to the kids at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News