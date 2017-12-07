125 years

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1892

Now is the time to get a suit made to order for $18, all wool, and well worth $25 at A. Meyer. – advt.

A sensation in the Sidney schools is a rare thing, there having been nothing of that order in 12 years until the last 48 hours. As an aftermath of a whipping, alleged to have been given his 15-year-old son, Harry, Dr. S.M. Collins has filed a charge of assault and battery against school superintendent M.A. Yarnell. A warrant for the arrest of the superintendent has been issued, but since he is out of the city for a school meeting in Lima, it cannot be served until he returns, possibly tomorrow.

100 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1917

Coal is getting very scarce in the schools and if more is not obtained in a few days, the schools will be closed. H.L. Loudenback, a member of the board of education, and Fred Russell, coal dealer, will go to Columbus tomorrow to see members of the utilities commission and the state coal director to see what can be done in this matter.

A service flag, on which will appear a star for every young man who is a member of the First Methodist Church or a member of some one of the church organizations, will be presented to the church during a special service Sunday morning.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1942

The already well-stickered windshields on automobiles of Ohio motorists will have another next year. The state announced today the awarding of a contract for the supply of windshield stickers which the bureau of motor vehicles will issue next year instead of license plates.

Richard Henke, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Henke, North Ohio Avenue, will be among those receiving a varsity letter at Peddie schools’ annual football banquet Tuesday night. Henke, who entered Peddie in September, formerly attended Sidney High School.

50 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1967

Time of the coin toss to determine the winner of the election for Salem Township clerk has been set for 4:15 p.m. next Tuesday in election board offices at the courthouse. The coin method of decision was made necessary when Robert Burk and Harvey Yinger tied in the November 7 balloting with 149 votes apiece, according to the official count and a recount in Port Jefferson, one of the township’s three precincts.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 7, 1992

Sketch: Hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa Claus, a sleepy youngster peeks out of a stocking. The artists is Jenny Nerderman, a seventh-grader at Holy Angels School. Counting today, there are 18 shopping days left before Christmas.

LONDON (AP) – Prince Charles and Princess Diana have agreed to separate but not to divorce, Prime Minister John Major said today, confirming years of speculation of a royal romance gone sour. Because there will be no divorce, Major said Diana remained eligible to be crowned queen.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

