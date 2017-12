A pair of penguins sing to reindeer at a house on Highland Drive in Russia. They are helping the Sidney Daily News with its countdown to Christmas. There are 18 days until Christmas.

A pair of penguins sing to reindeer at a house on Highland Drive in Russia. They are helping the Sidney Daily News with its countdown to Christmas. There are 18 days until Christmas. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120717Penguins-copy.jpg A pair of penguins sing to reindeer at a house on Highland Drive in Russia. They are helping the Sidney Daily News with its countdown to Christmas. There are 18 days until Christmas. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News