The Salvation Army needs help with red kettle goal

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army needs help meeting community needs, as red kettle donations are down this year.

With just under three weeks remaining in the campaign, The Salvation Army of Shelby County is currently 42 percent behind prior-year contributions.

To date, the Red Kettle Campaign has raised $14,371 and to needs to raise another $40,000, or more, to reach this year’s goal of $55,000. The campaign ends on Dec. 23, 2017. Christmas Eve is on a Sunday this year and the organization does not raise funds on Sundays.

“Although I’m concerned when donations are down, I remain confident that we can still make our goal this year,” said Lt. Joseph Hansen. “This community has a wonderful history of supporting our programs and services, and I believe this will be the case again this year.”

Hansen said the reason kettles are behind by so much is not because of the giving, but rather the lack of volunteers to man the campaign.

“The donors are proving to be most generous. Our problem is that we are coming up short on volunteers to stand at the kettles,” said Hansen.

Operating locally for 130 years, The Salvation Army has relied upon its iconic kettle campaign since the 1890s. Donations to the kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs throughout the year. In Shelby County, The Salvation Army provides an array of social services, including emergency food assistance, after-school programs, emergency disaster services, senior services, Christmas assistance and just recently agreed to operate the emergency warming shelter.

There are several ways to make a contribution to the 2017 Kettle Campaign. Red kettles and volunteer bell-ringers are located at Walmart, Kroger, and Foodtown. This year’s campaign also includes countertop kettles at various locations. Those not able to visit a kettle location can donate simply by texting SidneyTSA to 41444, or by sending a check to 419 N. Buckeye Ave., Sidney, OH 45365. The campaign runs through Dec. 23, 2017.

To volunteer as a bell ringer, you can call The Salvation Army office at 937-492-8412. You can also visit http://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090a45a9ac2ca2fe3 to find a time and date that is available to ring the bell. The Salvation Army can be found on Facebook by searching, The Sidney Salvation Army.