125 years

Friday, Dec. 8, 1892

A.A. Maxwell, of Port Jefferson, is going to Columbus to take lessons in electro-plating. He contemplates buying an apparatus and starting a plating shop to do work in gold and silver.

———

The assault and battery case in the schools against Supt. Yarnell will be heard in court on Wednesday.

———

That there has been a vast change in recent years of school attendance is apparent to everyone. It used to be school law for pupils to put in six hours a day – from 9 a.m. to 12 and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pupils out of school in those hours were absent or tardy, and anyone could tell school has taken up. Not so now. Pupils parade the streets at all hours of the day. The present system may be just what the times demand but it does not compare with other times when parents knew where their children were.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 8, 1917

There has been much suffering about the city since Saturday on account of the inability of people who were out of coal to get it from local dealers. Every coal dealer in the city was out of coal this morning, the coldest of the year, and could give no promise when they could get any. Cars of coal were reported on the way here. The thermometer registered all the way from 10 to 18 below zero Saturday night and last night.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 8, 1942

Members of the junior class at Anna High School will present their play “Tempest and Sunshine” in the school auditorium on Tuesday evening. The cast includes: James Fullenkamp, Ruth Fogt, Ruth Gritzmaker, Ruth Grilliot, Vera Guisinger, Paul Berner, Virginia Howe, Lavera Schumann, Doris Wilt, Helen Fogt, and Marcel Behr. The play is directed by Paul Schilling.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 8, 1967

County commissioners told fair board officials Thursday afternoon that they would approve financial aid for construction of a new grandstand. Amount of the county’s contribution to the project from the general fund was not definitely determined. It, however, will be under the maximum of $20,000 which state law says can be appropriated for such purposes. The fair board has already received an estimate of approximately $17,500 on the cost of a new 1,400 seat grandstand.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 8, 1992

Sketch: A bird sits upon a moose’s antler to wish everyone a Merry Christmas in this drawing created by Jackson Center High School senior Chris Wildermuth. Counting today, there are 17 shopping days left before Christmas.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Allyson M. Jenkins, a senior at Jackson Center High School, has been named Teen-Ager of the Month by the Sidney Optimist Club. She has a 3.731 grade point average; placed first in the county in the math scholastic test as a freshman, sophomore, and junior; received the Distinguished Student Award her junior year, and is a member of the math competition team.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

