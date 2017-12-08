SIDNEY — The elusive suspect facing an involuntary manslaughter charge has another offense to deal with once she is located. The ruling was one of several indictments handed down by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday.

Other indictments involve cases of sexual battery, forgery, theft, and drug and other arrests.

Kayla D. Hewitt, 33, at large, has been indicted for failure to appear in court, a fourth-degree felony. The charge stems from her not appearing in court for a pretrial hearing in a drug-related case on Nov. 27.

As reported in the Wednesday edition of the Sidney Daily News, local authorities believe Hewitt has fled the area to escape prosecution for involuntary manslaughter.

Hewitt was indicted by the grand jury on Nov. 16 for her alleged involvement in the drug overdose death of a man just hours after she sold him Fentanyl. It’s the first such case filed in Shelby County.

Hewitt faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, regarding the death of David Lee Slagle. According to court records, Slagle died just hours after allegedly purchasing the tablet from Hewitt on Aug. 5.

She is also charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and one count of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 drug-related arrest.

In a separate case, Hewitt is charged with aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. Those charges stemmed from an Aug. 7 drug-related arrest just two days after Slagle’s death.

She had been released on a recognizance bond when the arrest warrant was issued.

In Miami County Municipal Court, Thursday, Jamie W. Stephens, 39, of Sidney, was indicted on second-degree misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with an accident in August. He was accused of causing a wreck on county Road 25A in Miami County on Aug. 19, Sam Wildow reported in the Piqua Daily Call, Friday. According to the the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Stephens was a tow truck driver responding to the scene of an OVI traffic stop to tow a vehicle. As Stephens was in the process of turning round, he reportedly entered the other lane of traffic and struck a motorcyclist.

The victim, identified as Eowyn D. Ronquillo, 31, of Piqua, was pronounced ded at the scene of the crash.Previous reports said that Ronquilo attempted to avoid the truck but could not stop or avoid the collision. Stephens is scheduled to be arraigned in Miami County, Dec. 19.

Other indictments by the Shelby County grand jury include:

• Dale E. Aselage, 53, 178 S. Frankfort St., Minster, was charged with sexual battery, a third-degree felony. He is accused of engaging in sexual activity for two years with a mentally impaired person.

• Two people were indicted on the same charges involving theft and forgery from a Sidney area company. Steven M. Baker, 35, 9217 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, and, Daniell N. Pottenger, 25, 8 Julie Court Apt. D, Covington, were both charged with one count of theft and four counts of forgery, all fifth-degree felonies.

On the theft charge, the pair are accused of taking an undetermined amount money less than $7,500 from Schoenlein Trucking and Salvage, 4625 Hardin-Wapak Road, between June 13 and July 10. The forgery counts involving the pair allegedly signing another person’s name to company receipts.

• Timothy M. Bush, 34, at large, was indicted on two counts of theft, fourth and fifth degree felonies, for failing to complete roof installation for two people. He is accused of taking $4,000 from Ronald Weissinger and $2,600 from Christopher Kreitzer.

• Chayce Roberts, 23, 16750 McClosky School Road, was indicted for aggravated drug possession, possession of drugs, and possessional of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.

• Roberts was found with drugs during a Nov. 24 traffic stop. He was allegedly driving under a license suspension and fled from officers during the arrest.

• Dustin Thomas, 31, 610 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

• James Moses, 44, at large, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Amanda Kreitner, 34, 750 Marilyn Drive, was charged with illegal use of supplemental nutrition of WIC Program benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of claiming $1,941 in benefits between Jun 7 and Sept. 30.

• Kelli Doty, 41, 3319 Seven Point Court, was charged with illegal use of supplemental nutritional or WIC Program benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of accepting $1,542 in benefits from April 1 until May 31.

• Izaac James Millhouse, 24, 820 Taft St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, a fourth-degree felony. During his Nov. 26 arrest, it was discovered he had three prior convictions of related offenses.

All those indicted will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 in Common Pleas court.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.