A thank you from the judge

Probate and Juvenile Judge Jeff Beigel, right, thanks his fellow workers and other people in the community that have supported him and his court. Friends and family also attended the Happy Holidays event Beigel held at the Shelby County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 8, which included food and drinks.

Probate and Juvenile Judge Jeff Beigel, right, thanks his fellow workers and other people in the community that have supported him and his court. Friends and family also attended the Happy Holidays event Beigel held at the Shelby County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 8, which included food and drinks. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120917Beigel.jpg Probate and Juvenile Judge Jeff Beigel, right, thanks his fellow workers and other people in the community that have supported him and his court. Friends and family also attended the Happy Holidays event Beigel held at the Shelby County Courthouse, Friday, Dec. 8, which included food and drinks. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News