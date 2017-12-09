125 years

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1892

The State Board of Charities, in its annual report on the cost of keeping paupers in the infirmaries of the counties of the state, shows some remarkable figures when it comes to per capita costs. The cost in Henry County is $11.09, the lowest in the entire list. Columbiana is the highest at $180.55 per capita. The cost in Shelby County was $107.41. At the rate of 22 cents a week, three cents a day, the Henry County figures look absurd.

———

Yesterday morning, as the newspaper train from the south was passing over the Fair Avenue bridge shortly after 9, a terrific explosion in the second car aroused persons living nearby. When the train reached the station, the car was found to have one end out, windows on either side without glass and a pile of iron that had been a stove. Fortunately, no one was hurt, as the several persons in the car were seated at a safe distance.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1917

Children were dismissed from a number of rooms at the Central school building this morning on account of not being able to get the rooms warm enough. The children were to return to classes this afternoon.

———

The County Coal commission called a meeting today of all the factory managers of Sidney, and, in view of the coal shortage here, they were asked to permit the distribution of any surplus coal they may have for domestic consumption. All manufacturers agreed to cooperate in relieving the immediate emergency.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1942

R.H. Dickman, mayor of New Bremen and general manager of the New Bremen Broom Co. is in Washington to consult with the War Production Board as a member of the advisory committee of the National Broom Manufacturers Association, of which organization he serves as president.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1967

When and if Wilson Memorial Hospital establishes a coronary care center, the nursing staff will be prepared. Three nurses have been chosen to take a two-weeks preparatory course in coronary care. They are Mrs. Catherine Moloney of Sidney, operating room nurse; Miss Lola Heintz of R.R. 4, Sidney, general duty nurse; and Mrs. Geneel Glessner of Anna, recovery room supervisor.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 9, 1992

Sketch: This cuddly bear, dressed in holiday gear, has a holiday wish for everyone. The bear’s creator is 14-year-old Wesley Hughes, an eighth grader at Bridgeview Middle School. Counting today, there are 16 shopping days left before Christmas.

———

Continuation of litigation brought by Thomas Kinninger, James Freytag and Edgar Teets may require Shelby County to borrow $2,442,000 in early January to cover jail construction costs, funds that the county had expected to get from the Governor’s Office of Criminal Justice Services, Shelby County Commissioners said Thursday. Kinninger, Freytag and Teets filed suit in October 1991 against the commissioners and State Tax Commissioner Roger Tracy seeking to halt collection of the half-percent sales tax increase to fund the jail. They contended in the suit that the tax approved by the voters is not the same one being collected because the voters were told that the tax would not be collected on “big ticket” items such as vehicles and boats. The Ohio Department of Taxation subsequently ruled that such exemptions are prohibited by laws.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

