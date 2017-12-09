Sidney man indicted for kidnapping

SIDNEY – A Sidney man has been indicted on a kidnapping charge for allegedly imprisoning and physically assaulting a 29-year-old woman at his residence.

David E. Whitt, 42, 519 N. West Ave., was indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury, Thursday, for kidnapping, a second-degree felony. His arraignment is set for 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

According to online court records, the woman entered Whitt’s home around 9 p.m., Dec. 2. Authorities claim Whitt later detained her from leaving the residence to “terrorize and inflict serious physical harm” upon her.

Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman said the woman, who is Whitt’s ex-girlfriend, went to the residence for Whitt’s birthday. Over the course of the evening, he said an argument ensued between the two over “jealousy issues,” resulting in Whitt’s allegedly assaulting the woman. At one point, the woman tried to escape through a second-story window, Tangeman said, but Whitt caught her and dragged her back inside.

Tangeman said that the next morning, Dec. 3, Whitt drove the woman home. She then went to the Sidney Police Department at 10:12 a.m., after arriving home, Tangeman said. The online court report notes the woman had sustained visible injuries when she was punched and choked.

Whitt was arrested and charged with assault, which is a first-degree misdemeanor, on Monday. He was released on his own recognizance. Tangeman said after further review of the case, the kidnapping charge was brought forth.

A warrant has been issued for his re-arrest.

Whitt http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Whitt.jpg Whitt

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com and Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

Reach Sheryl Roadcap at 937-538-4823.

Reach Sheryl Roadcap at 937-538-4823.