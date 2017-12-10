Feeding the community

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 14 days until Christmas. Rob Smith, left, of Anna, puts a piece of pie on a tray held by Kaylee Morgan, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Josh and Kristen Morgan, at the 2017 Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner. The free dinner was held at the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 9. The Anna Jazz Band performed while Santa talked with kids waiting in line for food. Kaylee was at the dinner with her Girl Scout Troop 20319 as a volunteer helping to bring people who couldn’t stand in line their food.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 14 days until Christmas. Rob Smith, left, of Anna, puts a piece of pie on a tray held by Kaylee Morgan, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Josh and Kristen Morgan, at the 2017 Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner. The free dinner was held at the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 9. The Anna Jazz Band performed while Santa talked with kids waiting in line for food. Kaylee was at the dinner with her Girl Scout Troop 20319 as a volunteer helping to bring people who couldn’t stand in line their food. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN121117CommunityDinner1.jpg COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 14 days until Christmas. Rob Smith, left, of Anna, puts a piece of pie on a tray held by Kaylee Morgan, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Josh and Kristen Morgan, at the 2017 Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner. The free dinner was held at the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 9. The Anna Jazz Band performed while Santa talked with kids waiting in line for food. Kaylee was at the dinner with her Girl Scout Troop 20319 as a volunteer helping to bring people who couldn’t stand in line their food. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News