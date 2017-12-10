SDN accepting ‘Dear Santa’ letters

Ho! Ho! Ho!

It’s that time of year for all the children of the area to send their letters up to Santa. The Sidney Daily News is helping out again this year to make sure every single letter is delivered with love and care.

“The staff at the Sidney Daily News loves to help me out,” Santa said. “By them collecting all the letters from the girls and boys of Shelby County, I can insure none of your wishes get lost in the mail.”

The children may send their letters in by email to ShelbyCountySanta@gmail.com or drop them off at the SDN office, 1451 N. Vandemark Road. This year they may also drop them off at the Sidney Post Office and Ron & Nita’s in downtown Sidney.

“I will answer all your letters and emails personally, but only if you get them in by Friday, Dec. 15, because after that the elves and I will be busy getting ready for Christmas,” Santa said.

Also, all the letter will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 23, edition of the Sidney Daily News.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_santa-1.jpg