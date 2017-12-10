Hancock joins newspaper

SIDNEY — Aimee Hancock, of Troy, has joined the Sidney Daily News editorial staff as a reporter. Hancock will be covering Jackson Center, Russia, Anna, Botkins, Minster and Houston, as well as writing features, and covering court and police beats as needed.

Hancock is a 2010 graduate of Troy High School, and in 2014, earned a Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green State University’s School of Media and Communications.

“This is actually my first full-time position as a journalist,” she said. “Since graduating from college, I’ve worked as a freelance writer for a couple outlets while also working full time.”

Previously, Hancock has written for publications including Outlook Magazine, based out of Columbus, and My Miami County, out of Troy. Prior to joining SDN, she worked as a freelance reporter for Troy Daily News, covering Newton Local Schools monthly Board of Education meetings.

While in college, Hancock wrote for the school newspaper, The BG News. She also completed an internship for the online magazine and news source, Columbus Underground.

“I’ve always loved writing,” Hancock said. “As a child, reading and writing were my strong suits, and I’ve known for many years that I wanted to be a journalist.”

During the 2012 fall semester in college, Hancock studied abroad in France for three months. She said this experience helped hone her skills as a writer.

“Studying abroad, and college in general, helped me become receptive to new lifestyles and differing points of view,” she said. “I think it’s important to have an open mind when you’re working in this field.”

“We’re very happy that Aimee has joined the Sidney Daily News family,” said Editor Melanie Speicher. “She’s bringing a fresh look to the stories she’s covered so far. We look forward to her future assignments for the newspaper.”

Hancock looks forward to becoming more familiar with Sidney and the surrounding community.

“I’m excited to get to know the communities I’m writing about,” Hancock said. “The great thing about journalism is that you’re always learning something new, which keeps things interesting.”

Send story tips and ideas to her at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Aimee Hancock http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_Aimee.jpg Aimee Hancock