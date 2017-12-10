A look at S&H Products art

S&H Products art studio support specialist Ann Barhorst, second from left, gives a tour of the S&H Products art shop in its new location in the S&H Products building, Thursday, Dec. 7. With Barhorst are, left to right, Deb Motsinger, of Sidney, S&H Products Associate Ashley Patterson, of Piqua, and Anita Cromes, of Sidney. The tour was part of a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event.

S&H Products art studio support specialist Ann Barhorst, second from left, gives a tour of the S&H Products art shop in its new location in the S&H Products building, Thursday, Dec. 7. With Barhorst are, left to right, Deb Motsinger, of Sidney, S&H Products Associate Ashley Patterson, of Piqua, and Anita Cromes, of Sidney. The tour was part of a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN120917AfterHours.jpg S&H Products art studio support specialist Ann Barhorst, second from left, gives a tour of the S&H Products art shop in its new location in the S&H Products building, Thursday, Dec. 7. With Barhorst are, left to right, Deb Motsinger, of Sidney, S&H Products Associate Ashley Patterson, of Piqua, and Anita Cromes, of Sidney. The tour was part of a Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News