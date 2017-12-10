Common pleas court hears cases

SIDNEY — An arrest warrant was issued for a Sidney man who failed to appear in Shelby County Common Pleas Court for his sentencing in a drug-related case recently.

Judge James Stevenson ordered the arrest of Desmond K. Smith, 27, 200 N. Pomeroy Ave., when he no-showed the court. He was facing a sentence on a single charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

In other cases:

• Randall Hammer, 53, incarcerated, was sentenced to five years community control, he must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, and assessed court costs, on four charges. He was found guilty of two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies. He remains jailed pending sentencing in a separate case.

• Nathan L. Jelks, 26, at large, was sentenced to five years of community control, ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, fined $300, and assessed the court costs, on a single charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jennifer Stephens, 34, 301 S. Miami Ave., was sentenced to five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, fined $300, and assessed court costs.

• Katrina M. Fitzgerald, 21, 744 Brooklyn Ave., Lot 13, had her bonds revoked in two criminal cases. She had been convicted of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and theft and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies. Her sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

• Lisa M. Feathers, 42, incarcerated, was found guilty with a probation violation from a 2016 case involving a charge of possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $10,000.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

