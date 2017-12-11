Santa makes his rounds

Shelby County Casa Director Bridget Davis looks over the presents that were brought to a Rolling Hills Christmas party for kids who are in need of support.

Andy Armstrong, left, of Russia, gets some cranberry sauce place on his tray by Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart during the 2017 Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, Dec. 9.

Jeff Pollard, left, of Sidney, donates a full cart of toys to the Salvation Army’s Stuff a Bus toy drive at Walmart Friday, Dec. 8. Pollard donated the toys on behalf of Best One Tire. Local mascots competed to see which one could elicit the most toys. Taking part in the friendly competition were Sparky, from the Sidney Fire Department, Daren the DARE Lion, from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Willy the Wise Owl, from the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, Safety Pup and McGruff the Crime Dog from the Sidney Police Department, and two Minions, from NKTelco. Santa was also there to take children’s toy requests.

The Anna Jazz Band keeps things cool by performing at the 2017 Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, Dec. 9. The free dinner was held in the Shelby County Civil Defense Building.

Santa and Mrs. Clause hand out candy canes during the Sidney Civic Band’s Christmas Concert conducted by Phil Chilcote at Connection Point Church of God Sunday, Dec. 10. Chris Gibbs was the master of ceremonies. Tenor Gregory Ashe performed three vocal solos.

Eli Mash, left, 5, son of Serena Cranford and Chris Schoffner, eats a spoonful of mashed potatoes next to his great grandpa, Orville Schoffner, both of Sidney at the Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, Dec. 9.

Hank Holthaus, left, 6, asks Santa for a big drone for Christmas, while Hank’s younger sister Allie Holthaus, both of Minster, 1, sits on Santa’s lap. Standing behind Hank is his older sister Carmen Holthaus, 9, of Minster, all children of Brian and Corrie Holthaus. Santa arrived at the Minster gazebo on a Minster Fire Department fire truck Saturday, Dec. 9. Kids could eat a cookie while they waited to see Santa and hang an ornament on the tree located behind Santa. Mrs. Clause also came with Santa to visit with children.

Averi Werling, center, 10, of Anna, daughter of Heather Werling, delivers a plate of food to Martha Simon, right, of Russia, as Hilda Francis, left, of Russia, turns to talk to her at the Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner Saturday, Dec. 9.

Baking mashed potatoes for the 2017 Community Christmas Dinner, held at the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 9, are Temperance Lodge #73 members, left to right, Ronnie Branscum, of Sidney, Cory Branscum, of Anna, Joe Snider, of New Bremen, and Terry Cupp, of Sidney.

Mariah Johnson, 9, of Sidney, daughter of Jen Molitor and Cedric Johnson, asks Santa for an i Phone 7 during the Shelby County United Way Community Christmas Dinner held at the Civil Defense Building Saturday, Dec. 9. Santa and his elves handed out toys as kids waited in line for food.

The Sidney 6th grade band performs their Christmas concert at the sidney high school Monday, Dec. 11.

A line of children and their parents wait in line to see Santa in Minster Saturday, Dec. 9. The first significant snowfall of the year coveres the ground.