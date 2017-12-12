Bringing the Nativity to life

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 12 days until Christmas. Taking part in the First Church of the Nazarene’s Live Nativity Drive-Through are, left to right, Tim Gotshall, as a wise man, Paul Snyder, as Joseph, Jaenise Exley, as Mary, and Jo Anderson and Scott McDonald, as wise men. All are from Sidney. The annual live nativity included live animals and scenes from the Bible about Jesus’ birth. Also depicted were people filling an Agape truck with food and Santa praying under a cross.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 12 days until Christmas. Taking part in the First Church of the Nazarene’s Live Nativity Drive-Through are, left to right, Tim Gotshall, as a wise man, Paul Snyder, as Joseph, Jaenise Exley, as Mary, and Jo Anderson and Scott McDonald, as wise men. All are from Sidney. The annual live nativity included live animals and scenes from the Bible about Jesus’ birth. Also depicted were people filling an Agape truck with food and Santa praying under a cross. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN121317LiveNativity.jpg COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are 12 days until Christmas. Taking part in the First Church of the Nazarene’s Live Nativity Drive-Through are, left to right, Tim Gotshall, as a wise man, Paul Snyder, as Joseph, Jaenise Exley, as Mary, and Jo Anderson and Scott McDonald, as wise men. All are from Sidney. The annual live nativity included live animals and scenes from the Bible about Jesus’ birth. Also depicted were people filling an Agape truck with food and Santa praying under a cross. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News