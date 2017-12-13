125 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1892

Supt. M.A. Yarnell has waived examination on the charge of assault and battery on Harry Collins, a 15-year-old pupil at the high school and the case will be heard in the January term of Common Pleas court.

———

Summit Lodge No. 50, Knights of Pythias, tested its equipment last night for lighting its new hall in the Amos building. The illuminating is done with gas which is lighted and extinguished by electricity, and is operated by touching a button.

100 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1917

Persons desiring to send Christmas packages to soldier boys at Camp Sheridan, Ala., should secure their tags at once. The state guarantees Christmas delivery of every gift and all packages reaching Columbus by Dec. 18. A special train will carry the packages to Camp Sheridan.

———

Inability to secure coal for heating has resulted in abandonment of services Sunday morning and evening at the United Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been made, however, to have a comfortable room available for the Sabbath school and Y.M.C. service.

75 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1942

Declaring the axis powers have temporarily lost the initiative, “and we must keep them from regaining it,” President Roosevelt revealed today that more than a million Americans will be overseas by the end of this month.

———

Mrs. Melvin Schiff was reelected president of the Luther Guild at the annual election held yesterday afternoon in the social rooms of St. John Lutheran Church. Mrs. Clyde Mechling was named vice president; Mrs. Leigh Lonsbury, secretary, and Mrs. A.H. Henke, treasurer. Mrs. Eugene Bemus will be pianist.

50 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1967

WASHINGTON – A 16-foot blue spruce, trimmed in early American tradition, is the presidential Christmas tree this year. The tree has 12,000 decorations which include ginger bread cookies shaped like Santa Clauses, snowmen, camels, dolls, popcorn balls and toy soldiers.

———

Leo Doak was installed as president of the Shelby County Board of Realtors Tuesday night at the Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association. C.C. Johnson is vice president and Louis Bernard, secretary-treasurer.

25 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1992

Sketch: Santa Claus kneels beside the infant Jesus in this drawing done by Karen Fullenkamp, a sophomore at Fort Loramie High School. There are 12 shopping days left until Christmas.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – After nearly a year of hype and hoopla, the post office decided Tuesday to spare stamp collectors that last 24 hours of waiting for the new Elvis stamp. Postmaster General Marvin Runyon announced that the stamp honoring the King of rock ‘n’ roll will go on sale nationwide Jan. 8, the same day it is first issued at Graceland, Presley’s Memphis, Tenn., mansion.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

