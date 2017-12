Workers install stop lights at the St. Marys Road (state Route 29) exit at Interstate 75 Wednesday, Dec. 13. The lights will be blinking yellow and red by the end of the month and they will be fully functional by the end of January.

Workers install stop lights at the St. Marys Road (state Route 29) exit at Interstate 75 Wednesday, Dec. 13. The lights will be blinking yellow and red by the end of the month and they will be fully functional by the end of January. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN121417Lights.jpg Workers install stop lights at the St. Marys Road (state Route 29) exit at Interstate 75 Wednesday, Dec. 13. The lights will be blinking yellow and red by the end of the month and they will be fully functional by the end of January. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News