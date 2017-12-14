Singing in the holidays

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS. There are 10 days until Christmas. Singing Christmas songs during the Shelby Hills Early Childhood Center Christmas program are, left to right, Brenna Davis, 5, daughter of Dallas and Bridget Davis, Maggie Clark, 5, daughter of Carrie and Chris Clark, Ryan Lawrence, 3, son of Brittany Dankworth and John Lawrence, and Aurora Smith, 5, daughter of Cheyann Berryhill, all of Sidney. Kids also decorated cookies and picture frames.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News