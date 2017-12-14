Daring to stay off drugs

A.J. Siegel, left, 10, of Fort Loramie, shakes the hand of Shelby County Sheriff’s Chief Jim Frye during the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) 2017 fall session graduation ceremony. The ceremony was held at Fort Loramie Elementary Wednesday, Dec. 13. Fort Loramie teacher Carla Siegel, of Fort Loramie, second from left, helps hand out certificates. Fifth graders from Botkins, Jackson Center and Hardin-Houston Schools also graduated from the program that is run by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brian Strunk. Attending the event were Shelby County Commissioner’s Bob Guillozet, Tony Bornhorst and Julie Ehemann. The 13 week class graduated 219 students.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News