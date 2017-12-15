On the agenda

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet Monday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 a.m. at the board office. An executive session is planned to discuss personnel.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. in council chambers.

The board will consider the request of Industrial Recyclers for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at 2640 Campbell Road in the general industrial district.

The board will also consider the request of the Royal Group for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at 2450 Campbell Road in the general industrial district.

Sidney City Schools Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board of education office.

The board will consider personnel resignations and hires and a joint resolution with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

Sidney City Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers.

The commission will consider the request of Britt Havenar on behalf of Charles and April Harrington for the replat of three lots to create one new lot at 305 Belmont Street in the single family residence district.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — The Minster Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Elementary School Large Group Meeting Room.

The board will hear reports, consider resolutions concerning design phase reviews and plan documents and establish compensation for board members.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in special session, Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 pm.

The council will consider ordinances concerning 2017 appropriation adjustments and a community reinvestment area agreement with Lippert Components Inc. before moving into executive session to discuss employment of an employee.

New Knoxville Board of Education

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Knoxville Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.

The board will consider resignations and hires and hear reports.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin Houston Board of Education will meet in regular session, Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m., in the Media Center.

The board will approve monthly financial reports and address personnel issues.

Cynthian Township Board of Zoning Appeals

FORT LORAMIE — The Cynthian Township Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at the Cynthian Township Hall, 3494 Elm St., Fort Loramie, to consider the following appeal by Chris Cook’s Enterprises LLC regarding a violation of Sections 405 and 407 of the Cynthian Township Zoning Resolution for the outdoor parking or storing of automotive vehicles without current license plates and the accumulation or storage of junk motor vehicles on the property located at 3205 W. state Route 47, Houston.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Health Department Conference Room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will hear reports, address revisions to 2017 and 2018 budgets and consider a harm reduction program.

Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation Board of Directors

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation Board of Directors will meet in regular session, Thursday, Dec. 21, at 8 a.m. in Room 3, Level 2, of the William Green Building, 30 W. Spring St., Columbus.

The board will hear committee reports.

Miami Conservancy District Board of Directors

DAYTON — The board of directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its subdistricts will meet on Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at its office, 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. Tthe meeting will be preceded by a work session at 10 a.m.