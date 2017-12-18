What’s open, what’s closed

SIDNEY — The Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays fall on Mondays this season. That means that area businesses, agencies and organizations have scheduled opening and closing times in a variety of ways.

The Sidney Daily News will not publish on either day and the newspaper offices will be closed.

Banks

All area banks, including First National, Minster, Mutual Federal Savings, Peoples Federal Savings, Chase, Fifth Third, US, PNC and Osgood State banks, will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day and have regular hours during the weekends preceding the holidays.

Agencies and organizations

Sidney city offices will be closed Dec. 22, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Shelby County offices will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Trash collection in both weeks will be delayed by one day.

The U.S. Post Office will not deliver mail and windows will be closed on both holidays.

All branches of the Shelby County Libraries will be closed Dec. 23, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. All branches of the Auglaize County libraries will be closed Christmas day.

The Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. The YMCA of Sidney and Shelby County will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The Ross Historical Center will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26, Dec. 29 and Jan. 1. Gateway Arts Council art gallery and office will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and have irregular hours during the week between the holidays. People are asked to call 498-2787 before going there to make sure the building is open.

FISH of Shelby County will close Dec. 21 and reopen Jan. 2. Agape Distribution will be closed from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1.

The Alpha Center will be closed Dec. 22 through Dec. 24, will serve a free breakfast on Christmas morning from 8 to 10 a.m. and have a Joy Church service, close from Dec. 26 through Dec. 30, have a church service on Dec. 31, and be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.

Grocery stores

Walmart will close Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and be closed all day, Dec. 25. It will reopen at 6 a.m., Dec. 26, and be open 24 hours through New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Kroger will closed Dec. 24 at 6 p.m., be closed Dec. 25, and reopen at 7 a.m., Dec. 26. It will close at 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and reopen at 7 a.m., New Year’s day. Sidney Foodtown will close at 6 p.m., Dec. 24, be closed Christmas Day and will open at 8 a.m., Dec. 26. It will be open until 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., New Year’s Day. Wagner’s in Minster, Fort Loramie and New Bremen will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 24; closed, Dec. 25; and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Pharmacies

CVS pharmacy will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day, and open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The front of the store will be open Dec. 24 until 9 p.m., will be open Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will have regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Walmart pharmacy will close at 6 p.m., Dec. 24 and remain closed through Christmas Day. It will have regular hours on New Year’s Eve and be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Kroger pharmacy will be open Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed Christmas Day. At press time, the pharmacy had not finalized its New Year’s schedule.

Sidney Hometown Pharmacy will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Bunny’s will be open Dec. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Dec 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; regular hours Dec. 26 to Dec. 28; Dec. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be closed Jan. 1.

Walgreen’s pharmacy will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 24 and Dec. 31; closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The front of the store will be open Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Schools

Sidney City Schools will dismiss students two hours early, Dec. 22. They reopen after the holiday break on Jan. 3.

Christian Academy Schools dismiss students at 1 p.m., Dec. 20. Classes begin again Jan. 3.

Jackson Center Local Schools students will not have classes Dec. 25 through Jan. 2. They resume Jan. 3.

Students in Fort Loramie will be released from classed one hour early, Dec. 21. They’ll go back to class Jan. 3.

The last day of school before winter break in Botkins is Dec. 21. School begins again, Jan. 3.

In Anna, students will be off from Dec. 21 through Jan. 2 and return to school, Jan. 3.

Hardin-Houston students get a break beginning Dec. 21. Their classes resume Jan. 2.

Students at Fairlawn will be off beginning Dec. 22 and will go back to school, Jan. 3.

There will be early dismissal of students in New Bremen, Dec. 21, and classes will begin after the break, Jan. 3.

New Knoxville Local Schools will send students home Dec. 20 for the break and will welcome them back, Jan. 3.

Minster students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 22, and return to classes, Jan. 3.

In Versailles, the break begins Dec. 21 and runs through Jan. 2. Classes start Jan. 3.

Riverside Schools in DeGraff begin their winter break Dec. 25 and resume classes, Jan. 8.

Lehman Catholic High School’s break begins Dec. 19 when students are dismissed at 1:30 p.m. Students return to the classroom on Jan. 3.

Russia Local Schools students will begin their winter break Dec. 25. Classes start on Jan. 3 for the new year.

Holiday schedule changes

