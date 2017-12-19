Board accepts Billing retirement

SIDNEY — The retirement of the Shelby County Board of Elections director was accepted Monday morning during the board’s meeting. Dawn Billing will retire Feb. 16, 2018.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as director/deputy director for the last 18 years,” said Billing in her letter of retirement to the board. “I wish the best to all board members and to the office in the future.”

After calling the meeting to order, the board, along with Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell and Assistant Prosecutor Eric Ambos, went into executive session to discuss a personnel item, which was Billing’s anticipated retirement.

“The board accepted with regret the resignation of Director Billing effective Feb. 16, 2018,” said Chairman Chris Gibbs. “Dawn has served this county with distinction for 18 years.

“Election administration is not for the weak of heart and Dawn has always stepped up to the challenge for Shelby County voters,” Gibbs said. “This board is and always will be very proud of her service.”

After accepting her resignation, the board approved a motion to advertise for a director’s position to fill the vacancy. The person must be a registered Democrat. The date of hire for the new director is to be determined.

The board also approved bills which have been filed for audit.

Billing http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_BillingDawn_06.jpg Billing

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.