Commission approves replat

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Planning Commission approved the request for a repat of three lots to create one new lot during Monday evening’s meeting.

The commission voted to recommend for City Council to approve the request of Britt Havenar on behalf of Charles and April Harrington for the replat at 305 Belmont St. in the single family residence district.

The property is currently developed as a single family dwelling and detached garage. The three existing lots are already used a single property, but the replat will now consolidate the three lots into one legal lot.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.