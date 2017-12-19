ZBA OKs one request, tables other

SIDNEY —The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals approved one request for a conditional use permit, Monday, but tabled a second one.

The board granted the request of the Royal Group for a conditional use permit for outdoor storage at 2450 Campbell Road in the general industrial district.

The Royal Group’s Operations Manager Bruce Hanson told the board the wooden pallets and returnable/reusable containers that will be stored outside are all brand new and will be used inside the manufacturing company in the future as needed.

The request was granted subject the following conditions:

• Stored materials may not be stacked higher than 20 feet;

• The storage area boundaries must be clearly marked off with paint, or such;

• Stored materials aisles may not be arranged more than 8-feet-wide and must be separated by a minimum 2-foot-aisle;

• The storage area may be no closer than 20 feet to the adjacent building;

• The storage area’s paved surface must be repaired and maintained in good condition.

The other request for a conditional use permit of Industrial Recyclers that was brought before the board was tabled. Industrial Recyclers was requesting for outdoor storage at 2640 Campbell Road in the general industrial district.

Steven Schulze, owner of Industrial Recyclers, was asked by the board if the scrap metal pieces that would be stored outside had an oil residue on them. Schulze said they are metal storage bins and that they do not have oil on them. However, when he was asked if he could guarantee that was true, Schulze could not.

Board member Richard Sommer told Schulze most metal has some type of oil coating to prevent rust and that it will wash off. The concern for board members was that when it rains, the potential oil residue could run off into underground water. Community Services Director Barbara Dulworth was asked by the board if the city would be looking into the issue. Dulworth responded that it is something the city could look into by checking with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Board chair Tom Elher tabled the request and asked for Schulze to obtain further information for the board about the products to be stored outside before Dulworth went to the Ohio EPA prior to the next meeting. Schulze agreed to look into it.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

