COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are five days until Christmas. The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs its winter concert “Through a Child’s Eye” at St. Johns Lutheran Church Sunday, Dec. 17.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are five days until Christmas. The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs its winter concert “Through a Child’s Eye” at St. Johns Lutheran Church Sunday, Dec. 17. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN122017Concert.jpg COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are five days until Christmas. The Upper Valley Community Orchestra performs its winter concert “Through a Child’s Eye” at St. Johns Lutheran Church Sunday, Dec. 17. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News