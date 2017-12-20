125 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1892

Is there anything the matter with Sidney mechanics, house builders in particular? The trains bring workmen from other towns, who are taken to the country to work. It happens so often that one cannot but notice it.

———

N.C. DeWeese and Son have placed a miniature fish pond in a front window of their store with a water wheel above it.

100 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1917

Changes have been made at the Metropole hotel, whereby lunches and meals are now served in the regular dining room apart from the bar. Regular meals and lunches for ladies and gentlemen will be served at all hours in the dining room.

———

Promotions have been given three Shelby County boys according to word received from Camp Sheridan. Ferd S. Egar, Sidney, has been advanced to first lieutenant; Fred Annandale, of Sidney; and Alonzo Rheinart, Jackson Center, have been named second lieutenants.

75 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1942

Otto Hilt has been named deputy collector of internal revenue for Shelby County. Hilt came to Sidney about 10 years ago from Springfield and for the past seven years has been actively associated with the Premier Leather Products Co.

———

President Roosevelt today signed the bill authorizing Secretary of the Treasury Morgenthau to substitute other metals for war materials in coins.

50 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1967

JACKSON CENTER – Volunteers at the Tuesday visit of the Red Cross bloodmobile unit donated a total of 101 pints. What was unusual about the visit was the fact that it was the first time in the 26-year history that the mobile unit visited a town in Shelby County other than Sidney. Food was provided by Airstream Trailers Inc. and more than 80 percent of the donors were employees of Airstream.

———

People’s Federal Savings and Loan Association employees went all-out for Christmas this year. They ordered a 22-foot Norway spruce from the Boehm Christmas Tree Farm at Defiance. The tree was moved in through the front doors Dec. 11 and employees returned at night to decorate it. The tree farm estimates that the tree had been growing for 34 to 37 years.

25 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 20, 1992

Toasting the opening of the Shelby County Addiction Service with nonalcoholic punch are James Dittmer, director, and Bonnie Deck, administrative assistant. The addiction service, 114 E. Poplar St., has moved into a remodeled office in downtown Sidney to provide counseling and assessment services to people with substance abuse problems and their families.

———

Sketch: A fancy Christmas wreath helps set the tone for the holiday season in this picture by Rachael Weigandt, an eighth grader at Holy Angels Elementary School. There are now five days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

