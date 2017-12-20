Jackson Center BOE accepts $10K donation from Emerson Climate Technologies

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local Board of Education met for its monthly meeting on Monday, during which the board accepted a donation of $10,000 from Emerson Climate Technologies.

According to the board, the donation will assist in offsetting costs associated with the building of a new outdoor learning area.

The board unanimously approved a Community Reinvestment Agreement (CRA) with Lippert Components for a 100 percent tax abatement for 15 years. The abatement is for the expansion of their facility on Jerry Drive on the north end of Jackson Center.

The board also approved a motion approving the treasurer to pay dues associated with renewing membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for the 2018 calendar year.

In other news, the board entered into a short executive session to discuss the employment of public employees.

The board then unanimously passed a motion to approve the supplemental contract of Steve Hoover as varsity track coach, as well as a motion to approve the pupil activity contract of Kylan Booser as assistant track coach.

Kristine Mullenhour was approved as president pro tempore for the January organization meeting until a president for the 2018 calendar year is confirmed at that meeting.

Additionally, the board discussed the potential renewal of a 0.5 percent earned income tax approved in 2013 for a five-year period. The board plans to finalize this decision at its Jan. 8 meeting.

Elementary Principal Ginger Heuker shared results of Kindergaten Readiness Assessment (KRA) scores for kindergartners. Also shared were the initial results of third-grade reading scores, which are strong, but appear to be down across the county when compared to one year ago.

Superintendent Bill Reichert shared updates on the building project as it draws to a close, including the pursuit of a scrap tire grant, in conjunction with the village, for matching dollars to potentially assist in completion of the competition track and walking paths at the school and new village park.

Lastly, the Board received an update on activity surrounding Senate Bill 216, which is an effort to deregulate miscellaneous laws and allow for increased local decision making.

By Aimee Hancock ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825

