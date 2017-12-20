Three new trustees elected to 2018 United Way board

SIDNEY — Lisa Benanzer, member service manager, Pioneer Electric Cooperative; Cindy Bey, RN, director of Occupational Health, Wilson Health; and Cameron Haller, deputy fire chief, Sidney Fire Department; have been elected to the Shelby County United Way Board of Trustees beginning Jan. 1, 2018.

Benanzer, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio, joins the Special Projects Committee. She is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Wright State University where she earned her Bachelor’s in Financial Services. She is an active community leader and volunteer currently serving as a board member for the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Redskin Memorial Park Committee Secretary, Sidney Rotary member and Past President among a list of many other volunteer experiences. The past two years she has served as a Shelby County United Way County Campaign Ambassador for Fort Loramie. She is married to Bill, and they have three children.

Bey, a resident of Versailles, Ohio, joins the Events and Activities Committee. She is a graduate of Russia High School and obtained her Associates Degree of Nursing from Edison State Community College and her Bachelors of Science in Healthcare Management from Franklin University. In addition, she is a Certified Occupational Health Nurse. She is currently serving as the secretary of the Society of Ohio Occupational Health Professionals. She is married to A.J., and they have three children.

Haller, a resident of Sidney, Ohio, joins the Community Initiatives Committee. He is a graduate of Van Wert High School. He earned his Associates Degree of Fire Science from Sinclair and his Bachelor’s of Science in Emergency Management. He is a current board member of the Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and Sidney Rotary Club. He is a past board member of the Holy Angels Schools Committee and former coach of Sidney Youth Wrestling and Lil’ Cavs Football. He is married to Teresa and they have three children.

“These individuals bring to the United Way a strong commitment of community service and strong leadership skills with their unique and vast backgrounds and skill sets. An emphasis this year was to diversify our Board with additional health care and medical knowledge. We are grateful they have agreed to serve our community,” said Scott Barr, executive director of the Shelby County United Way.

